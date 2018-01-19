Press Releases

19/01/2018

Two males charged - Drug Seizure (€360,000) in Longford on the 18/1/18

They have appeared at Longford District Ct this afternoon the 19th and have been remanded in custody to appear before Longford District Ct on the 23rd January 2018 at 10.30am.



The third male was released without charge.



Gardai have arrested three males and seized a large quantity of cannabis plants following a search of a residence near Abbeylara, Co. Longford yesterday afternoon.



Gardai from Granard assisted by the Roscommon/Longford Drug Unit and the Regional Armed Support Unit carried out a planned search of a house and adjoining garage. During the course of the search a cannabis grow house was discovered in the converted garage which contained cannabis plants with an estimated street value of up to € 360,000 (pending analysis).



Three males ranging in age from their 30s to 50s were arrested at the scene and are currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Granard and Longford Garda Stations.

