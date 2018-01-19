Press Releases
19/01/2018
Drug Seizure (€360,000) in Longford on the 18/1/18
Gardai have arrested three males and seized a large quantity of cannabis plants following a search of a residence near Abbeylara, Co. Longford yesterday afternoon.
Gardai from Granard assisted by the Roscommon/Longford Drug Unit and the Regional Armed Support Unit carried out a planned search of a house and adjoining garage. During the course of the search a cannabis grow house was discovered in the converted garage which contained cannabis plants with an estimated street value of up to € 360,000 (pending analysis).
Three males ranging in age from their 30s to 50s were arrested at the scene and are currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Granard and Longford Garda Stations.
Photographs available at: https://tinyurl.com/yae4ek27
Back