Press Releases

18/01/2018
Three arrests - Operation Thor in Wicklow on the 18/1/18
As part of an intelligence led operation by Gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Crime Bureau, three males (19, 34 & 43 years) were arrested this evening, the 18th January 2018 in Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow.
They were arrested following a burglary at a building site in Newtownmountkennedy this evening, property including a number of tools were recovered. They are currently detained at Bray Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended.
Investigations are on going.
