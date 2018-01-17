Press Releases

17/01/2018

Missing Person Located - Michael McDonagh (14) Newbridge, Kildare - last seen on the 15/1/18

Gardaí in Newbridge are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14 year old Michael McDonagh.



Michael was last seen at 8p.m. on the evening of 15th January, 2018 on the Main Street in Newbridge. He is described as approximately 5'10” in height, of slight build with short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a black jacket with grey stripes, black tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gardaí in Newbridge Garda Station on 045 - 440180, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.

A photograph of Michael is available at pressoffice@garda.ie