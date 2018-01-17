Press Releases

17/01/2018

Witness Appeal - Fatal Traffic Collison in Tipperary on the 16/1/18

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for any persons travelling on the M7 motorway between Dublin and Limerick on the afternoon of 16th January 2018, in particular travelling between Nenagh and Limerick around 2pm. Gardaí wish for any motorists travelling that route that had a Dashcam in use to contact them. The collision occurred on the Nenagh side of the Birdhill service station which is approximately 1km from Exit 27.

Any persons who can assist with this investigation are asked to contact Gardaí at Nenagh Garda Station on (067) 50450 or the Garda Confidential Helpline 1800 666 111.

Garda Press Office





Gardaí are at the scene of a fatal collision on the M7 at Birdhill, Tipperary. A collision involving three vehicles occurred at approximately 2pm.



A man in his 70s has been fatally injured and two other people have been brought by Ambulance to University Hospital Limerick.

Gardaí and Emergency Services are at the scene and diversions are in place. The southbound lanes of the motorway between junctions 26 (Nenagh) and 27 (Birdhill) expected to remain closed to traffic overnight.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station (067) 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.



