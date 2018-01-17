Press Releases
Further Arrest - Money Laundering Charges on the 16/1/18.
Gardaí from the Money Laundering Investigation Unit (MLIU) at the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) have made a third arrest in relation to the alleged money laundering of funds from a Life Assurance company.
The man (48 years) was arrested this morning, Wednesday 17th January, 2018 in Longford and will be charged in relation to the incident. He is due to appear before Athlone District Court this morning at 10.30a.m.
Gardaí from the Money Laundering Investigation Unit (MLIU) at the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) carried out searches this morning, Tuesday 16th January, 2018 and arrested two men (both mid 20s) involved in the alleged money laundering of funds from a Life assurance company.
The arrests took place in Dublin and Co. Meath today and both men are due to appear before Tallaght and Trim District Courts charged in relation to this investigation.
