Press Releases

16/01/2018

Cannabis Cultivation Investigations Dublin and Kildare on the 16/1/18

The man was arrested during an operation involving the Dun Laoghaire (DMR East) and Kildare Drugs Units in Kildare town earlier today (16/1/18). He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station and can be held for up to seven days.

The man was arrested as part of ongoing investigations into the discovery of a cannabis grow house in Shankill, Co. Dublin on 14/6/2017, where cannabis plants with an estimated value of €500,000 were seized, and a grow house in Kilcullen, Co. Kildare on 13/6/2017 and seizure of Cannabis plants with an approximate value of €750,000.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.