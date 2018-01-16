Press Releases
16/01/2018
Fatal Road Traffic Collision in Charlestown, Mayo on the 13/1/18
Gardaí in Claremorris investigating a serious road traffic collision that occurred on the old N5, 2km from Charlestown on 13th January 2018 at approximately 6.45p.m. are now investigating a fatal road traffic collision.
The injured pedestrian (late 80s) passed away yesterday 15th January, 2018 in Mayo University Hospital.
Investigations are ongoing and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Claremorris Garda Station 094 - 9372080 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
