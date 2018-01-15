Press Releases

15/01/2018

Fatal Road Traffic Collision in Clonakilty, Cork on the 15/1/18

A 73 year old male pedestrian was fatally injured when he was struck by a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene where his body currently remains. The driver of the car was uninjured.

This stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses who may have travelled this road between 7.00pm and 7.30pm to contact them. They are also asking that a man who assisted at the scene by providing a jacket contact them at 023 8821570, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.