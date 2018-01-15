Press Releases
Media Invite: Garda Appeal on the Death of Baby John in Caherciveen, Co Kerry, in April 1984
An Garda Síochána will hold a briefing for the media tomorrow - January 16 2018 - on the commencement of its review into the death of Baby John whose body was found with multiple injuries on White Strand beach in Caherciveen, Co Kerry, on April 14 1984.
The review is being conducted by investigating Gardaí in Caherciveen supported by the Serious Crime Review Team.
Investigating Gardaí will make an appeal for information from anyone living in Caherciveen and the surrounding areas around the time of April 1984.
When: 2pm, January 16 2018
Where: Caherciveen Garda Station, Co Kerry
Please confirm your attendance to pressoffice@garda.ie
