Press Releases

15/01/2018

Second arrest - Injured man discovered Co. Kerry 14th January 2018

The man in his 20s was arrested this morning, 15th January 2017 and is detained at Tralee Garda Station under Section 4 of the criminal Justice Act 1984.



A 19 year old man arrested yesterday remains in custody at Tralee Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.



Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who was in the St. Stephen's Park area of Castleisland to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300.



Garda Press Office





Gardaí investigating the discovery of a badly injured man at St. Stephens Park, Castleisland, Co. Kerry in the early hours of this morning 14th January 2018 have made an arrest.



A man (19 years) was arrested this afternoon and is currently detained at Tralee Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who was in the St. Stephen's Park area of Castleisland to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300.