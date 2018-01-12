Press Releases

12/01/2018

Further update - Body of a male discovered in Dalkey 12th January 2018

Preliminary results of a post-mortem examination have been furnished to investigating Gardaí and foul play has now been ruled out. A file will be prepared for the Coroner.



An appeal to the public for information is included in the previous press release listed below.



Garda Press Office





Gardaí in Dun Laoghaire are appealing for information following the discovery of the body in Dalkey on the 12th January 2018.



The body of a 35-year-old man was discovered in a laneway on Convent Road, Dalkey at approximately 8.30am. The man’s body was removed to the City Morgue where a post-mortem examination is currently being carried out by the State Pathologist.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Convent Road/ Coliemore Road area between 10pm last night and 2am this morning to contact them. They are particularly appealing for motorists with dash-camera to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda station on 01 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

Further updates will follow.