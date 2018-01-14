Press Releases

Injured man discovered Co. Kerry 14th January 2018

A man (19 years) was arrested this afternoon and is currently detained at Tralee Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who was in the St. Stephen's Park area of Castleisland to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300.