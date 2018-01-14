Press Releases

14/01/2018

Injured man discovered Co. Kerry 14th January 2018

The man in his late 20s was taken to University Hospital Kerry and subsequently transferred to Cork University Hospital, where he is in a serious condition. The area where the man was found is sealed off pending an examination of the scene by Garda Scenes of Crime Examiners.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who was in the St Stephen's Park area of Castleisland to contact them at Tralee Garda Station on

066 7102300.