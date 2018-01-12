Press Releases

Cookie Consent
12/01/2018

Garda Appeal following incident in Baldoyle, Dublin - 12th January 2018

Gardaí in Howth are appealing for information about a car taken during an incident outside a house in Baldoyle on the 12th of January 2018.

At approximately 7.30am a car with a 13-month-old baby girl inside was taken from outside a house in Parkvale, Baldoyle. Details of the car were circulated to Garda mobile units and following a co-ordinated search operation the car was located in the Clongriffen area at 8.15am. The infant was unharmed during the incident and reunited with her parents.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. They are particularly appealing to anyone who observed the car taken in the incident between 7.30am and 8.15am to contact them. The car is a dark navy Opel Vectra hatchback registration no. 05D 66688. An image of the car is available by email request to pressoffice@garda.ie

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Howth 01 6664900, Raheny 01 6664300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.


