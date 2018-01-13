Press Releases

13/01/2018

Serious Collision Co. Mayo 13th January 2018

At approximately 6.45pm a male pedestrian aged in his late 80s was struck by car on the old N5 approximately 2km from Charlestown. He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Mayo. The occupants of the car sustained no physical injuries.

The scene is preserved and Garda forensic collision investigators have been requested to examine the crash site. Traffic diversions are expected to be in place overnight.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Claremorris Garda Station 094-9372080 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.