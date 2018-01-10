Press Releases

The male was arrested this evening in Cork. He is currently being detained at Roxboro Road Garda station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended.



Following the conclusion of a post mortem examination today, Monday 8th January 2018 investigating Gardaí at Henry Street in Limerick have now launched a murder investigation.



The deceased has been named as Martin Clancy 40yrs.



Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses and are particularly anxious to speak to anyone who may have seen Martin or spoke to him since Monday 1st January to contact the incident room at Henry St on 061-212400, the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.



Gardaí in Henry Street are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a male in his 40s at a flat on Little O'Curry Street shortly before 6pm this evening.



The scene has been preserved and the offices of The State Pathologist have been notified. The services of the Garda Technical Bureau have also been requested.



Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses or to anyone who may have seen anything unusual or suspicious in or around Little O'Curry Street to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.