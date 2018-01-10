Press Releases

William was last seen on the 4/1/2018 in the Kilmore Quay area and reported missing by family members on the 5/1/2018.

He is described as approximately 5ft 10’ in height, of medium build and short grey hair. It is unknown what he was wearing when reported missing but he is known to drive a 141-WX registered Brown Nissan Qashqai.

Investigating officers are asking farmers / homeowners to check lands, sheds and outhouses and also Hotel and bed and breakfast owners to check guest lists etc.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gardaí at Wexford on 053 9165200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111.

An image is available on the following link:

https://www.facebook.com/angardasiochana/



Garda Press Office





Gardaí in Wexford are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 89-year-old William Busher from Kilmore Quay.



William was last seen on the 4/1/2018 in the Kilmore Quay area and reported missing by family members on the 5/1/2018.

He is described as approximately 5'10" in height, of medium build and short grey hair. It is unknown what he was wearing when reported missing but he is known to drive a 141-WX registered Brown Nissan Qashqai.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gardaí at Wexford on 053 9165200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111.

An image is available by email request to pressoffice@garda.ie