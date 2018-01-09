Press Releases

All driving lanes have now fully reopened to traffic. Emergency services are continuing to use in the hard shoulder. Motorists are advised to exercise caution on approach and refrain from onlooking.



Gardaí wish to thank all those affected by the delays for their patience.



Garda Press Office





Emergency services are currently dealing with a collision on the M50 at the ENTRANCE to the south bore of the Dublin Port Tunnel.



A collision involving a number of articulated lorries occurred at approximately 7.40am this morning. One male has been taken from the scene to Hospital.

There are currently long delays affecting city bound traffic on the M1. Gardaí are at the scene diverting traffic and working to reopen the route as soon as possible.

Live updates will be provided on twitter via @gardatraffic