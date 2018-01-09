Press Releases

At approximately 3pm on the 8/1/18 Gardai from Finglas came across a woman in her 80s who had just been robbed by a male on St Margaret’s Road. Following a search of the area Gardai located and arrested a suspect male. The male was brought to Finglas Garda Station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act 1984. Property stolen was recovered by Gardai following a search of nearby waste ground.

The male is scheduled to appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning at 10.30am charged in connection with this robbery.