Press Releases

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.



Investigating Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone with information in relation to this murder to contact them at the Incident Room at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any Garda Station.



A man aged in his 40s arrested on 7/1/2018 as part of a Garda investigation into the murder of Denis Donaldson at Cloghercor, Doochary, Co Donegal in April, 2006 has been released without charge.



A second man (30s) arrested remains in Garda custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Gardaí investigating the murder of Denis Donaldson at Cloghercor, Doochary, Co Donegal in April, 2006 have arrested two men (30s & 40s) on Sunday 7th January 2018.



They are both currently detained at Letterkenny Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.



