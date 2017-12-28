Cookie Consent
We use cookies to give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your cookie settings, we assume that you consent to our use of cookies on this device. You can change your cookie settings at any time but if you do, you may lose some functionality on our website.
Close
Garda Confidential No.: 1 800 666 111
FacebookTwitterFlickerYoutube
English | Gaeilge

Press Releases

08/01/2018

Fatal Road Traffic Collision in Celbridge, Kildare on the 28/12/17

Gardaí at Leixlip Co Kildare are investigating a two vehicle fatal road traffic collision which occurred at Newtown Road, Celbridge Co Kildare on Thursday 28th December 2017.

At approximately 9.30am on 28/12/17 a car and a truck were in a collision at the above location. A 36 year old female driver of the car was taken to Naas General Hospital with serious injuries and was pronounced dead this evening, Monday 8th January 2018.

No other injuries were reported.   

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have witnesses the collision or can assist them in the investigation to contact them at Leixlip Garda Station at 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.


Back

 

About Us
 
Organisation
 
Management Biographies
Uniform
List of Commissioners
Geographical Layout
HQ Branches
History
Crime & Security
Modernisation and Renewal Programme
Organisation Development & Strategic Planning
 
Change Management
Garda Research Unit
Policy and Planning
Human Resource Management
 
Garda Training College
Occupational Health
Garda HR Directorate
Internal Affairs
Garda Professional Standards Unit
Garda HRM Division
Information Services
 
GISC
Vetting Unit
Garda Societies
 
Garda Band
Garda Ladies Choir
Coiste Siamsa
Audit Committee
Administration
 
Finance
ICT
National Support Services
 
Criminal Assets Bureau
Fraud (GBFI)
Drugs (GNDU)
Immigration (GNIB)
Criminal Investigation
Technical Bureau
Press Office
 
Press Releases
Roll of Honour
News
Freedom of Information
Contact Us
 
Station Directory
Submit Feedback
Community Relations
 
Neighbourhood Watch & Community Alert
Joint Policing Committees
Garda Youth Diversion Office
The Garda Racial, Intercultural & Diversity Office
Garda Victim Liaison Office
Age Card Office
Community Notices
Crime Prevention
 
Crime Prevention Officers
About Crimecall
Crimecall Episodes
Publications
 
Strategy & Planning
Research Publications
Policy
Reviews, Inspections & Evaluations
Reports
Communiqué
Traffic
 
Abnormal Loads
Carriage Office
Fixed Charge Notices
Road Safety
Road Transport Unit
Safety Cameras
New Technology
Traffic Corps
Traffic Watch
Bikesafe
FAQs
 
General
Careers
Fixed Charge Notices
 
Traffic
Public Order
Garda Vetting/Data Protection
Careers
 
Garda College
Civilian Opportunities
Garda Reserve
About Missing Persons
 
Current Missing Persons
Serious Crime Review
 
Serious Crime Review Search
Search
 
Search Results
Footer
 
Sitemap
Data Protection
Reuse of Information
FAQs
 