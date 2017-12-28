Press Releases

At approximately 9.30am on 28/12/17 a car and a truck were in a collision at the above location. A 36 year old female driver of the car was taken to Naas General Hospital with serious injuries and was pronounced dead this evening, Monday 8th January 2018.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have witnesses the collision or can assist them in the investigation to contact them at Leixlip Garda Station at 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.