Press Releases

Previous press release listed below refers.



Garda Press Office







Gardaí in Coolock are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of 19-year-old Ciara McDermott.



Ciara was last seen on 5th January 2018 at 17.45 when she left her home in Artane, Dublin 5. She is 5’6’’ in height, of slim build and has long brown hair. When last seen she was wearing black leggings, a khaki jacket with a fur collar and was carrying a grey backpack with orange spots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station 01-6664200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.



An image is available by email request to pressoffice@garda.ie