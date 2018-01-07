Press Releases

Gardaí wish to thank the media and public for their assistance.



Garda Press Office





Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 24-year-old Steven Dooley.



Steven was last seen leaving his home at Bishop Birch Place, Kilkenny at 11.30pm on the 5/1/2018.



He is described as approximately 5'9” in height, of medium build with short brown hair and a beard. When last seen he was wearing slim fit green tracksuit pants and a padded white/grey jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gardaí in Kilkenny Station on Wexford on 056-7775000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111.

An image is available by email request to pressoffice@garda.ie