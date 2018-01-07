Press Releases

Thank you for your assistance in this matter. No further action is required.



Garda Press Office





Gardaí in Togher seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Matthew Hegarty.



Matthew was last seen when he left his family home in Frankfield, Douglas at 18:45hrs on the 2nd of January 2018.

He is described 5'10" in height, of slim build with green eyes and short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing dark coloured tracksuit bottoms, a black hooded top, dark framed spectacles and black runners.

Anyone with any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Gardaí at Togher on 021-4947120 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111.

An image of Matthew is available by email request to pressoffice@garda.ie