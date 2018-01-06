Press Releases

William was last seen on the 4/1/2018 in the Kilmore Quay area and reported missing by family members on the 5/1/2018.

He is described as approximately 5'10" in height, of medium build and short grey hair. It is unknown what he was wearing when reported missing but he is known to drive a 141-WX registered Brown Nissan Qashqai.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gardaí at Wexford on 053 9165200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111.

An image is available by email request to pressoffice@garda.ie