Press Releases

The four men (two in their 30s, one 40s and one teenager) are due to appear at a special sitting of Ennis District Court at 12 noon today, Saturday 6th January, 2018.



Garda Press Office





Four men have been arrested by Gardaí as part of Operation Thor following a burglary in Co Clare.



The four were arrested shortly before 4pm following a burglary at a house on Kildysart Road near Ennis. A man in his 90s who was the sole occupant of the house at the time of the incident was unharmed by the intruders.

The arrested men (two in aged in their 30s, one 40s and one in his teens) have been brought to Ennis and Shannon Garda Stations were they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. They can be held for up to 24 hours.

This was a joint operation by Gardaí from the Limerick and Clare Divisions supported by the Emergency Response Unit as part of ongoing operations targeting travelling criminal groups carrying out burglaries in the Region.