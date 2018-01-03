Press Releases

An Garda Síochána is currently liaising closely with our security and law enforcement partners worldwide to share and assess any relevant intelligence and its potential impact on the current investigation.

At this time, we can find no established link to indicate that this tragedy is terrorist related. However, enquires are continuing internationally as the investigation develops.

The threat level in this jurisdiction from international terrorism remains unchanged (MODERATE), where an attack is possible but not likely. The level of threat remains under constant review by An Garda Síochána in consultation with the Defence Forces.



The public should be reassured that An Garda Síochána is committed to ensuring that the security of the state and our public areas remains a policing and security service priority. As a matter of course, we remind the public to remain vigilant and appeal to any persons with any information to contact Dundalk Incident Room on 042-9388471 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.



Garda Press Office







Gardaí have arrested an 18 year old male, an Egyptian National in connection with the fatal stabbing that occurred in Avenue Road, Dundalk shortly before 9am this morning, Wednesday 3rd January 2018.



He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, and being held at Dundalk Garda station. The deceased man, is a Japanese National 24 years who had been living in Ireland for the last year. The post mortem is currently taking place in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Gardai are appealing for any persons that were in the Avenue Road area shortly before 9a.m. this morning, or on Coes Road or Seatown Place areas or the Inner Relief Road of Dundalk between 8.30a.m. and 9.40a.m. to contact them at Dundalk Garda Station on (042) 9388471 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.



Garda Press Office





Gardaí investigating a fatal stabbing incident in Dundalk Co Louth this morning will hold a media briefing this afternoon.



Where – Dundalk Garda Station

When – Today, 3rd January 2018

Time – 3pm

Garda Press Office





Gardaí are investigating a stabbing incident in Dundalk Co Louth shortly before 9am this morning, 3rd January 2018.



A man (age unknown) has been pronounced dead at the scene. A number of other people have also been injured in this incident but their injuries are unknown at present. One man has been arrested and is currently detained in Dundalk Garda Station. No further details are available at present.



There are currently three scenes preserved for technical examination, Avenue Road, Inner Relief Road and Seatown.



Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

