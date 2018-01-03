Press Releases
Fatal Stabbing in Dundalk, Louth on the 3/1/18
Gardaí are investigating a stabbing incident in Dundalk Co Louth shortly before 9am this morning, 3rd January 2018.
A man (age unknown) has been pronounced dead at the scene. A number of other people have also been injured in this incident but their injuries are unknown at present. One man has been arrested and is currently detained in Dundalk Garda Station. No further details are available at present.
There are currently three scenes preserved for technical examination, Avenue Road, Inner Relief Road and Seatown.
Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.