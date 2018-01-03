Press Releases

Thank you for your assistance in this matter. No further action is required.



Garda Press Office





Gardaí in Roxboro Road Garda station wish to seek the publics' assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Patrick Higgins 46 years who has been missing since the 1st January 2018.



Patrick was last seen on the 1st January 2018 at approximately 10.50am in the John Carew Park area of Limerick City.



Patrick is described as 5'7" of medium build, blue eyes and a shaven head. When last seen he was wearing a grey hoodie with Crosshatch written on the sleeves in navy writing. Navy denim jeans and navy Timberland shoes. He wore a white sweater under the hoodie.

Gardai and Patrick's family are very concerned for Patrick and anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Rd Garda station Garda Station on 061 214340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.



A photo of Patrick is available from pressoffice@garda.ie