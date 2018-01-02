Press Releases

He will appear before Court no 2 Criminal Courts of Justice, Parkgate Street at 10.30am tomorrow morning the 3rd January 2018.
Previous release.
Garda Press Office
Gardaí have arrested a man in his 30s following an attempted armed robbery at a public house on Firehouse Road, Tallaght on the 1st January 2018.
A man entered the premises just before midnight armed with what is believed to be a firearm, threatened staff and demanded a sum of cash. The man was challenged by 3 people on the premises and arrested by Gardaí. The suspected firearm was recovered at the scene and has been sent for technical examination.
The suspect is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 30 of Offences Against the State Act 1939.