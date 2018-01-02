Press Releases

At approximately 1.30am on Wednesday morning 27th December 2017 Gardaí were called to the scene of an incident at Main Street, Rathangan. A 19-year-old man was getting into a taxi when he was assaulted by another male, the force of the punch caused him to fall backwards and hit the roadway. He was taken by Ambulance to Naas General Hospital where he is described as being in a serious condition. A female was also assaulted (minor injuries) during the incident.



The scene was preserved by investigating Garda for a forensic examination.

No arrests have been made to date and investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. They are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Main Street area between 1am and 2am on the 27th December to come forward or to any person/taxi drivers who may have dash cams fitted to their vehicles.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Kildare 045-527730, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.