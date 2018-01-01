Cookie Consent
We use cookies to give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your cookie settings, we assume that you consent to our use of cookies on this device. You can change your cookie settings at any time but if you do, you may lose some functionality on our website.
Close
Garda Confidential No.: 1 800 666 111
FacebookTwitterFlickerYoutube
English | Gaeilge

Press Releases

01/01/2018

Male charged - Gardai in Newcastlewest are investigating the death of a male in Pallaskenry on the 30th December 2017

Gardai in Newcastlewest investigating the murder of a male in his 30's in a house in the village of Pallaskenry, Co Limerick on the 30th December 2017 have charged a 29-year-old man in connection with the murder.

He will appear before Newcastlewest District Court at 10.30am tomorrow morning the 2nd January 2018. 
 
Previous releases.  
 
Garda Press Office


Following the conclusion of a post mortem examination today, Sunday 31st December 2017 investigating Gardaí at Newcastle West have now launched a murder investigation.

A 29-year-old man arrested in connection with this investigation remains in custody.
 
Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to contact the incident room at Newcastle West on 061- 393 102, the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
 
Previous Press Releases are attached for information. 
 

Garda Press Office


Gardai in Newcastlewest  investigating the death of male in his 30's in a house in the village of Pallaskenry, Co Limerick on the 30th December 2017 have arrested a 29 year old man in connection with the death.

He is being detained at Newcastlewest Garda station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended.

Garda Press Office


Gardai in Newcastlewest are investigating the death of male in his 30's in a house in the village of Pallaskenry, Co Limerick on the 30th December 2017.

Gardai were called to the scene shortly before 5pm and discovered the body of a male in a house, the area was immediately sealed off for a technical examination. The office of the State Pathologist has been notified. The body remains at the scene.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact the Gardai in Newcastlewest on 061 393102, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

 

 


Back

 

About Us
 
Organisation
 
Management Biographies
Uniform
List of Commissioners
Geographical Layout
HQ Branches
History
Crime & Security
Modernisation and Renewal Programme
Organisation Development & Strategic Planning
 
Change Management
Garda Research Unit
Policy and Planning
Human Resource Management
 
Garda Training College
Occupational Health
Garda HR Directorate
Internal Affairs
Garda Professional Standards Unit
Garda HRM Division
Information Services
 
GISC
Vetting Unit
Garda Societies
 
Garda Band
Garda Ladies Choir
Coiste Siamsa
Audit Committee
Administration
 
Finance
ICT
National Support Services
 
Criminal Assets Bureau
Fraud (GBFI)
Drugs (GNDU)
Immigration (GNIB)
Criminal Investigation
Technical Bureau
Press Office
 
Press Releases
Roll of Honour
News
Freedom of Information
Contact Us
 
Station Directory
Submit Feedback
Community Relations
 
Neighbourhood Watch & Community Alert
Joint Policing Committees
Garda Youth Diversion Office
The Garda Racial, Intercultural & Diversity Office
Garda Victim Liaison Office
Age Card Office
Community Notices
Crime Prevention
 
Crime Prevention Officers
About Crimecall
Crimecall Episodes
Publications
 
Strategy & Planning
Research Publications
Policy
Reviews, Inspections & Evaluations
Reports
Communiqué
Traffic
 
Abnormal Loads
Carriage Office
Fixed Charge Notices
Road Safety
Road Transport Unit
Safety Cameras
New Technology
Traffic Corps
Traffic Watch
Bikesafe
FAQs
 
General
Careers
Fixed Charge Notices
 
Traffic
Public Order
Garda Vetting/Data Protection
Careers
 
Garda College
Civilian Opportunities
Garda Reserve
About Missing Persons
 
Current Missing Persons
Serious Crime Review
 
Serious Crime Review Search
Search
 
Search Results
Footer
 
Sitemap
Data Protection
Reuse of Information
FAQs
 