Press Releases

1. Anyone who was driving on the Dublin road, Ballyjamesduff between 10.30pm and 12 midnight on the 31st December and who may have had a dash cam in operation.



2. To the Polish community or any member of the public who may any information whatsoever.



To contact Gardai in Bailieboro on 042-9694570 , The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.



The deceased is a Polish national and Gardai have been in contact with his family in Poland and a Family Liaison Officer has been appointed. The post mortem has concluded and for operational reasons the results are not being disclosed at this stage.



Previous release.



Gardai at Bailieboro, Co Cavan are investigating a fatal stabbing which occurred at Dublin Street, Ballyjamesduff at approximately 11pm last night, Sunday 31st December 2017.



A 40-year-old male received serious stab wounds and was removed to Cavan General Hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after 9.30am this morning, Monday 1st January 2018.



A post mortem examination is scheduled to take place today and the local coroner has been notified. No arrests have been made.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination. The Garda Technical Bureau are attending the scene.

Gardaí wish to appeal to witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident or have information to contact them at Bailieboro Garda Station on 042-9694570 , The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.