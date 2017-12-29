Press Releases

A 40-year-old male received serious stab wounds and was removed to Cavan General Hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after 9.30am this morning, Monday 1st January 2018.



A post mortem examination is scheduled to take place today and the local coroner has been notified. No arrests have been made.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination. The Garda Technical Bureau are attending the scene.

Gardaí wish to appeal to witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident or have information to contact them at Bailieboro Garda Station on 042-9694570 , The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.