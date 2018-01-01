Press Releases

A male in his early 20s is scheduled to appear before a Special sitting of Ennis District

The assault occurred at Henry Street, Kilrush, at approximately 5:30pm. A man in his late 20s received stab injuries and was brought to University Hospital Limerick, his injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Two men in their early 20s were arrested and brought to Kilrush Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. One of the men arrested was released without charge and the other is scheduled to appear in court this morning.