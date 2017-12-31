Press Releases

A 29-year-old man arrested in connection with this investigation remains in custody.



Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to contact the incident room at Newcastle West on 061- 393 102, the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.



Gardai in Newcastlewest are investigating the death of male in his 30's in a house in the village of Pallaskenry, Co Limerick on the 30th December 2017.



Gardai were called to the scene shortly before 5pm and discovered the body of a male in a house, the area was immediately sealed off for a technical examination. The office of the State Pathologist has been notified. The body remains at the scene.

