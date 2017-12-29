Cookie Consent
We use cookies to give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your cookie settings, we assume that you consent to our use of cookies on this device. You can change your cookie settings at any time but if you do, you may lose some functionality on our website.
Close
Garda Confidential No.: 1 800 666 111
FacebookTwitterFlickerYoutube
English | Gaeilge

Press Releases

29/12/2017

Court appearance - Burglary and Arrests in Co. Kildare on the 28/12/17

A 16 year old male is scheduled to appear before a Special Sitting of Naas District Court this morning at 10.30am charged in connection with the arrests on the Naas Road on the 28/12/17.

One youth was released without charge last night, another remains in Garda custody and one remains in Tallaght Hospital.

Previous press release listed below refers.

Garda Press Office


Three males have been arrested by Gardaí following a burglary in Athy on the 28th December 2017.

At approximately 3pm Gardaí received a report of a burglary at house in Athy. The intruders were disturbed and fled from the scene in a waiting car when the occupants of the house returned home.

During a follow up operation members of a Garda anti-burglary unit intercepted a car on the N7 Naas Road at approximately 3.45pm. The car initially stopped for Gardaí but when approached took off a speed in the direction of Dublin. Moments later this car was involved in a collision with a second car at on the N7 at junction 8, Johnstown. One of the occupants of the car, a man in his teens, injured in the collision was taken by Ambulance to Tallaght Hospital. (His condition is described as serious.) Three other youths, all male and understood to be in their teens, were arrested during follow up searches near the crash site a short time later.

All three are currently detained for questioning under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Naas Garda Station.

The driver and sole occupant of the second car was taken to Naas Hospital with minor injuries.

The scene of the collision is currently being examined and traffic diversions remain in place. The collision has been referred to G.S.O.C. (Garda Síochana Ombudsman Commission) for investigation.

Investigations are ongoing and updates will follow.


Back

 

About Us
 
Organisation
 
Management Biographies
Uniform
List of Commissioners
Geographical Layout
HQ Branches
History
Crime & Security
Modernisation and Renewal Programme
Organisation Development & Strategic Planning
 
Change Management
Garda Research Unit
Policy and Planning
Human Resource Management
 
Garda Training College
Occupational Health
Garda HR Directorate
Internal Affairs
Garda Professional Standards Unit
Garda HRM Division
Information Services
 
GISC
Vetting Unit
Garda Societies
 
Garda Band
Garda Ladies Choir
Coiste Siamsa
Audit Committee
Administration
 
Finance
ICT
National Support Services
 
Criminal Assets Bureau
Fraud (GBFI)
Drugs (GNDU)
Immigration (GNIB)
Criminal Investigation
Technical Bureau
Press Office
 
Press Releases
Roll of Honour
News
Freedom of Information
Contact Us
 
Station Directory
Submit Feedback
Community Relations
 
Neighbourhood Watch & Community Alert
Joint Policing Committees
Garda Youth Diversion Office
The Garda Racial, Intercultural & Diversity Office
Garda Victim Liaison Office
Age Card Office
Community Notices
Crime Prevention
 
Crime Prevention Officers
About Crimecall
Crimecall Episodes
Publications
 
Strategy & Planning
Research Publications
Policy
Reviews, Inspections & Evaluations
Reports
Communiqué
Traffic
 
Abnormal Loads
Carriage Office
Fixed Charge Notices
Road Safety
Road Transport Unit
Safety Cameras
New Technology
Traffic Corps
Traffic Watch
Bikesafe
FAQs
 
General
Careers
Fixed Charge Notices
 
Traffic
Public Order
Garda Vetting/Data Protection
Careers
 
Garda College
Civilian Opportunities
Garda Reserve
About Missing Persons
 
Current Missing Persons
Serious Crime Review
 
Serious Crime Review Search
Search
 
Search Results
Footer
 
Sitemap
Data Protection
Reuse of Information
FAQs
 