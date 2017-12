Sean is missing from his home in Greenpark Meadows, Mullingar since midday on the 24/12/2017. He is described as 5'8” in height, with brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a navy jumper, green jacket and dark jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station 044-9384000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

An image of Sean is available by email request to pressoffice@garda.ie