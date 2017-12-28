Press Releases

At approximately 3pm Gardaí received a report of a burglary at house in Athy. The intruders were disturbed and fled from the scene in a waiting car when the occupants of the house returned home.

During a follow up operation members of a Garda anti-burglary unit intercepted a car on the N7 Naas Road at approximately 3.45pm. The car initially stopped for Gardaí but when approached took off a speed in the direction of Dublin. Moments later this car was involved in a collision with a second car at on the N7 at junction 8, Johnstown. One of the occupants of the car, a man in his teens, injured in the collision was taken by Ambulance to Tallaght Hospital. (His condition is described as serious.) Three other youths, all male and understood to be in their teens, were arrested during follow up searches near the crash site a short time later.

All three are currently detained for questioning under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Naas Garda Station.

The driver and sole occupant of the second car was taken to Naas Hospital with minor injuries.



The scene of the collision is currently being examined and traffic diversions remain in place. The collision has been referred to G.S.O.C. (Garda Síochana Ombudsman Commission) for investigation.

Investigations are ongoing and updates will follow.