Press Releases

27/12/2017

Update - Road Traffic Incident at Sandhill, Dunfanaghy, Donegal on the 27/12/17

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision in Co. Donegal this morning 27th December 2017.

A man in his late 20s, a pedestrian was fatally injured when he was struck by a car at Sandhill, Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal at about 4.15 am. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver and two female passengers in the car were uninjured.

The road at the scene in closed to facilitate an examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Garda Press Office


