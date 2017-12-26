Press Releases

The court sitting is between 4pm and 5pm this evening Tuesday 26th December 2017.



Gardaí have made an arrest in relation to the investigation of the assault on a woman in her 20s that occurred close to the Baths at Queens Road, Dun Laoghaire at 3.20p.m. approximately on 23rd December 2017.



A male juvenile was arrested this morning in Dun Laoghaire and is currently detained detained at Dun Laoghaire Garda station under the provisions of section 4, Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended.

The injured woman remains in hospital in a serious condition. Investigation is on going.



Gardaí investigating a serious assault on a woman in her 20s in Dun Laoghaire on the 23rd December 2017 will be holding a media briefing at Dun Laoghaire Garda station at 3.30pm on the 24th December 2017.



Gardaí are seeking witnesses following what is believed to be an assault on a woman in her 20s at Dun Laoghaire this afternoon 23rd December 2017.



The injured woman, who is described as Asian, was found close to the Baths at Queens Road, Dun Laoghaire at about 3.20pm. She has been taken, by ambulance, to St. Vincent's Hospital with serious neck and arm injuries.

The area is sealed off pending an examination of by Garda Scenes of Crime Examiners.

Anyone with information or who was in the Queen's Road area of Dun Laoghaire this afternoon between 3pm and 4pm should contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000.