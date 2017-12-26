Press Releases

Thank you for your assistance.



Garda Press Office





Gardaí in Lucan wish to seek the publics' assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Jason Collins 16 years who has been missing since the 16th of December 2017.



Jason was last seen on the 16th December 2017 in Blanchardstown Retail park at approximately 1.45pm.

Jason is described as being 5'4" with brown short hair and blue eyes and of slim build. When last seen he was wearing a black Nike runners, grey tracksuit bottoms, black zip up top, white t-shirt and red hoodie under the zip up.

Anyone with information should contact Lucan Garda Station on (01) 6667300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

A photo of Jason is available from pressoffice@garda.ie

