Press Releases

.

Gardaí wish to renew their appeal and seek the public’s help in locating 15 year old Ned Cash Connors who is missing from Sandyford, Dublin 18.

Ned was last seen on the 29th November, 2017 boarding an inbound Luas at Kilmacud Luas stop. He is described as being 5’ 3” in height, slim build, with sandy brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a grey tracksuit and runners. Gardaí believe that Ned may be in the Athlone/Mullingar area of Westmeath or perhaps Bray/Dublin.

Anyone who has seen Ned or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01-666 5600, The Garda Confidential Phone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.