Press Releases

A four wheel drive vehicle with three men on board was crossing the Carrowniskey River at approximately 2.30a.m. when their vehicle became totally submerged in water. The vehicle was swept down the river and one man (19 years) managed to escape and raise the alarm at around 3a.m. The other two men (27 and 26 years) remain missing. The Garda Water Unit have arrived at the scene and it is envisaged to begin the search for recovery of bodies.

This is a live on going investigation and no more details are available at this time.