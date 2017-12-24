Press Releases

Please advise this office by email if you are interested in attending the briefing at pressoffice@garda.ie



Garda Press Office





Gardaí are seeking witnesses following what is believed to be an assault on a woman in her 20s at Dun Laoghaire this afternoon 23rd December 2017.



The injured woman, who is described as Asian, was found close to the Baths at Queens Road, Dun Laoghaire at about 3.20pm. She has been taken, by ambulance, to St. Vincent's Hospital with serious neck and arm injuries.

The area is sealed off pending an examination of by Garda Scenes of Crime Examiners.

Anyone with information or who was in the Queen's Road area of Dun Laoghaire this afternoon between 3pm and 4pm should contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000.