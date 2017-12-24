Press Releases

Gintaras is a 30-year-old Lithuanian national who resides in Tullyallen, County Louth and was last seen around midday on the 20th December walking in Tullyallen in the direction of Navan.

Gintaras is described as 5’7’’ in height brown hair cut short, of strong build and blue eyes. At the time he was last seen he was wearing a Black Sports Jacket, blue tracksuit bottoms, and light blue Nike runners.

Gardai in Drogheda and family are very concerned for his welfare and appeal to anybody with any information to contact Drogheda Garda station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

