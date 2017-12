The owner of the house a man in his late 50’s was assaulted by an intruder (minor injuries), the suspect fled the scene. A 45-year-old man was arrested a short time later in relation to this investigation. He was detained at Kinsale Garda station under the provisions of section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended.

The 45-year-old man appeared before a special sitting of Clonakilty District Court this morning at 10am.

Investigations are continuing.