Press Releases

At approximately 12.50am this morning, Saturday December 23rd 2017 a single car collision occurred in the townland of Lissagernal outside Newtownforbes Co Longford. The driver of the car, a 22-year-old man (only occupant), was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garda forensic collision investigators officers are at the crash site and the road is currently closed to traffic. Local diversions are currently in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043-3350570 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.



