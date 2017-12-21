Press Releases

21/12/2017

Two women had collected an undisclosed amount of cash from a bank on the Crumlin Road Dublin 12, they left the bank and drove to New Ireland Road, Rialto, where they parked their car at approximately 12.45pm. As the passenger was exiting the car a lone male on foot approx 5'9" wearing dark clothing high vis vest, sunglasses and a helmet, approached her and pushed her back into the car, produced a hand gun and threatened both females. The male then proceeded to take a handbag containing the cash and the keys of the car. This male then went down New Ireland Road on a pedal cycle.



Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them in particular for anyone who they may have seen acting suspiciously around South Circular Rd or New Ireland Rd prior to the robbery Gardai are also seeking any motorists that were travelling from St James’s Hospital to Rialto on South Circular Road, Dublin 8 or vice versa who may have a dash camera. The times required are between 12:30pm and 1pm on the 07th of December 2017.



